DeAndre Hopkins proposes Texans wearing Oilers throwbacks

DeAndre Hopkins on Instagram

The Texans franchise hasn’t been around long enough to have decades-old throwback uniforms to wear, but pro football in Houston goes back to long before the Texans, and that gives DeAndre Hopkins an idea.

Hopkins proposed on Instagram that the Texans should wear the Houston Oilers throwbacks. He asked his followers how many of them liked the idea, and the post currently has 160,000 likes.

Hopkins isn’t the first Texans player to make the proposal. J.J. Watt tweeted last year, “It’s such a shame we can’t rock the baby blue Houston Oiler throwback uniforms one time.”

However, given that the Oilers are now the Tennessee Titans, it seems unlikely that the Texans would ever wear the jerseys of another franchise. If anyone wears the Oilers throwbacks, it would presumably be the Titans — even though most Houston fans who remember the Oilers would rather see the Texans wearing the colors of Earl Campbell.