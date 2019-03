Getty Images

Eagles tight end Richard Rodgers will be back in Philadelphia this season.

The Eagles announced today that Rodgers has signed a two-year contract.

The 27-year-old Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Eagles last year, but he suffered a knee injury and ended the season with just one catch for seven yards.

In Rodgers’ best season, 2015 with the Packers, he caught 58 passes for 510 yards and eight touchdowns.