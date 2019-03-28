Ed Oliver reportedly runs a blazing 40-yard dash at Pro Day

Getty Images

Houston defensive tackle Ed Oliver didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

He made up for the wait Thursday.

According to Joseph Duarte of the Houston Chronicle, Oliver’s unofficial 40 times at his Pro Day workout ranged between 4.71 and 4.75 seconds.

Oliver measured at 6-foot-2, and weighed in at 287 pounds in Indianapolis, and we knew from seeing him play that college he was fast for a man that size.

He was already going to be a high first-round pick, but reports of that kind of speed will help him buy a lot of livestock.