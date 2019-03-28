Geronimo Allison healthy and ready to go for Packers

Getty Images

Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison got off to a great start last season, with 19 catches for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the first four games. Then he got hurt and missed two games, returned just long enough to get one more catch before getting hurt again, and his season was over. Now, he says, he’s fully healthy.

Allison says he feels good after suffering a concussion, a hamstring injury and a torn adductor last year, and

“I feel confident where I’m at,” Allison told ESPN. “I’m still able to do the same things I could before the injury. I took the proper time. I was mentally strong during the rehab process. My body is physically strong. I’m still ‘G-Mo.’ I’m 100 percent myself. You see it with ACLs and people come back and they’re not the same. You never know what it is — if they rushed the process or they don’t trust the surgery or trust the ligament — but I can tell you, I’m praying every night for full health and full strength to use my talents for good. I think I’m making a good comeback and I feel confident in myself.”

Allison signed a one-year, $2.8 million contract to stay in Green Bay, where he’ll be learning a new offense with Matt LaFleur as the head coach. If he can produce like he did at the start of last year, and stay healthy for 16 games, LaFleur is going to be very pleased.