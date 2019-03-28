Greg Schiano resigns as Patriots defensive coordinator

Getty Images

Greg Schiano’s stint as Patriots defensive coordinator was a short one.

Schiano, who just joined the Patriots’ staff last month, released a statement saying he has decided to walk away.

“I have informed Mr. Kraft and Coach Belichick that I am stepping down from my position at the Patriots,” Schiano said. “This is not the result of any one event, but rather a realization that I need to spend more time on my faith and family. I don’t want to look back years from now and wish I had done things differently. Therefore, I am taking time away from the game to recalibrate my priorities.”

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said in a statement that he supports the decision.

“I respect Coach Schiano greatly and appreciate his contributions to our staff and team. He is a friend who we support completely,” Belichick said.

It is unclear why Schiano made the abrupt decision, and there have been no reports of any issues with Schiano or the Patriots.