Iowa tight end Noah Fant getting lots of Top 10 interest

At a time when a future Hall of Fame tight end has walked away, there’s one in this year’s draft who will walk in with high expectations.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Iowa tight end Noah Fant is going to be a busy man for the next month.

He has 10 pre-draft visits set, and seven of the visits or workouts are with teams picking in the Top 10 in the NFL Draft.

Fant caught 39 passes for 519 and seven touchdowns this season, and his athleticism is going to make him a potentially immediate offensive threat.