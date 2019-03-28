Isaiah Crowell agrees to one-year deal with Raiders

Getty Images

The Raiders continue to add in veteran pieces for their offense.

PFT has confirmed that the Raiders have added running back Isaiah Crowell on a one-year, $2.5 million deal.

Crowell had 685 yards and six touchdowns for the Jets last year, but they didn’t need him after signing Le'Veon Bell this offseason.

In Oakland, he fills in the first line on the depth chart for now, as Marshawn Lynch and Doug Martin are both free agents. They haven’t ruled out bringing Lynch back for another Oakland curtain call, but won’t make that determination until after the draft.