Jets bring back three, including quarterback Davis Webb

The Jets have filled their depth chart at quarterback, at least for the time being.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets have re-signed quarterback Davis Webb, wide receiver Deontay Burnett, and defensive back Jeremy Clark.

All three were exclusive rights free agents, which means not really free agents at all since they can’t negotiate with other teams.

The Jets are in a holding pattern with veteran backup Josh McCown, but brought in Trevor Siemian last week to back up Sam Darnold.

Webb joined the Jets last season after spending his first year with the Giants, failing to latch on there despite being a third-round pick.