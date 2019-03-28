John Harbaugh: We want rough, tough guys at wide receiver

Posted by Josh Alper on March 28, 2019, 8:56 AM EDT
Ravens General Manager Eric DeCosta is preaching patience when it comes to filling out the team’s wide receiver corps and head coach John Harbaugh’s comments about what the team is looking for indicate that finding the right type of wideout is part of the issue for the team.

Harbaugh said that “a certain type of receiver” doesn’t want to play for a Ravens offense that figures to be heavy on the run game with Jackson at the controls. Wide receivers were targeted for passes 45 times in Jackson’s seven starts last season.

Harbaugh said he’s OK with not having any contact with those players. He said that the Ravens “want rough guys … tough guys” and made an argument for why such receivers could thrive in Baltimore.

“The counterargument I would make to the naysayers, because of the offense we’re going to run and the skills of the quarterback that we have, you’re going to get open. You’re going to be more wide open,” Harbaugh said, via ESPN.com. “And if you’re the kind of guy that wants to catch a ball and go run for a touchdown, if that’s something that appeals to you as a wide receiver, then maybe Baltimore is a place you want to think about. Because you’re going to have an opportunity to do that.”

Willie Snead and Chris Moore are the only receivers on the roster who caught passes last season. Jordan Lasley and Jaleel Scott were drafted last season, but never saw the field. That quartet will likely be joined by additions in this year’s draft as the team tries to find the rough and tough mix they’re looking for at wideout.

6 responses to “John Harbaugh: We want rough, tough guys at wide receiver

  1. LOL. Have fun rooting for Georgia Tech, Ravens fans. I’m sure talented receivers will be kicking down the door to get 1 target per game.

  2. They just need a bunch of RBs and TEs, so they can go wide, block for the QB or RB, and provide multiple RB movements, reverses, etc.

  4. Translation we need wideouts who dont mind blocking all game for our running back/quarterback.

  6. I’d like to see a team like the Ravens go all in on the run game. Why not just have an unconventional NFL offensive roster with 2-4 more lineman (or maybe even 2 lineman, 2 tight ends, 3-1 etc) and cut back on the receivers-fullbacks rostered.

    The Ravens could line up a starting combination of 7-8 lineman-tight ends, Jackson-Ingram and 1-2 WRs every week. They would easily become the most physical team in the NFL and it would be fun to see opponents try to match their physicality on a weekly basis. It could very well be especially wearing on their division opponents in having to play them twice a year.

    I’d like to see a full on commitment roster wise to this style of play.

