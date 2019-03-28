Kliff Kingsbury: Kevin White can be “a dangerous player”

Getty Images

The Cardinals signed a few free agents with checkered injury histories this offseason, including linebacker Jordan Hicks and tackle Marcus Gilbert.

Wide receiver Kevin White has the rest of the free agent class beat on that front, however. The seventh-overall pick of the 2015 draft played four games for the Bears in his first two NFL seasons because of leg injuries and then missed 15 games in 2017 because of a shoulder injury. He closed his run in Chicago by playing 170 snaps in nine games last season.

The Cardinals signed White to a one-year, $1.5 million deal this month and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said this week that he’s hopeful a change of scenery will bear fruit.

“That’s what we’re trying to find out,” Kingsbury said, via ESPN.com. “I think just a fresh start [is what he needs]. He had some tough injuries. He’s still 6-3, 205 and ran a 4.3 at the combine. And so, we got to try and see what he’s got, because I watched it in person on the sideline and he can be a dangerous player and we’re hoping that that’s what we get.”

The Cardinals aren’t investing much in the hope that the light turns on for White and he’ll likely need to overwhelm them come training camp in order to get a chance to stick around for the regular season in Arizona.