Landon Collins won’t wear Sean Taylor’s 21

Getty Images

Landon Collins has always worn jersey No. 21, to honor his idol Sean Taylor.

He won’t be wearing it with Taylor’s former team, however.

Via Ryan Homler of NBC Sports Washington, Collins has been issued jersey No. 20, according to a social media post from the team.

When Washington signed Collins to a six-year, $84 million contract this offseason, owner Dan Snyder presented Collins with an original signed Taylor jersey.

But no player has worn 21 for Washington since Taylor was murdered in 2007, and Collins won’t this year.