Lions don’t want to wear Kerryon Johnson out

Getty Images

The Lions made a bid to sign running back Malcolm Brown as a restricted free agent this month, but the Rams matched their offer and kept Brown in their backfield rather than letting him go to Detroit.

Based on what head coach Matt Patricia said about starter Kerryon Johnson during this week’s league meetings, it seems like a good bet that the Lions will be making a move for another back at some point. Johnson missed the final six games of last season with a knee injury and Patricia said that he’d be cognizant of not overworking the back whether he was coming off an injury or not.

“Regardless of Kerryon, I think it’s a position-specific thing where those guys, they take a lot of hits,” Patricia said, via the Detroit Free Press. “They’re in those situations a lot where their bodies are taking some pounding so you want to be conscious of how many plays they’re getting, especially early on in the year. And obviously, we just want to win. That’s the most important thing. But you do have to look at big picture and say, ‘OK, great, we could win a couple now, but if we wear this guy out and he doesn’t help us in the long run then what’s the trade off?'”

Zach Zenner and Theo Riddick are also on the roster, but that was the case when the Lions made their bid for Brown so it seems unlikely that their presence will get in the way of other moves to bolster the backfield.