Malcolm Mitchell on retirement: Injuries were so unfortunate

Getty Images

Despite 10 surgeries on his knee, Malcolm Mitchell still held out hope of returning to the field only two months ago. The Patriots receiver retired Thursday after doctors cautioned him about the long-term damage he risked, including arthritis.

Ultimately, though, Mitchell said he came to the conclusion he could do more off the field than on it.

“I was very patient about it,” Mitchell said, via Mike Reiss of ESPN. “Obviously, there are doctor’s notes and stuff that comes into play, like, ‘You’ll have arthritis by then. If you keep going, this will be the result.’ That was maybe 30 percent of it. But I knew that when I first started having the surgeries.

“I just evaluated my self-worth off the field, and for a long time it never surpassed what I could do on the field. Then, I think being here doing stuff in the community, it started to shift. My self-worth and what I think I can deliver creatively and inspirationally began to surpass — not monetarily by any means; football pays so much — the legacy of what I could accomplish as a football player dealing with the injuries that I had.”

Mitchell, 26, played only one season. He has not played since his rookie season of 2016 when he played a big part in the Patriots’ Super Bowl LI comeback victory.

“The thing that hurts the most is that it was just so unfortunate. It was out of everyone’s control,” Mitchell said. “It was just the way it was supposed to be; unfortunately, it’s not the way I think everybody wanted it to be. It’s definitely not what I wanted.”