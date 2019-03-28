Marlon Mack the No. 1 back in Colts’ running back by committee

Getty Images

The Colts didn’t try to trade for Le'Veon Bell. They didn’t attempt to sign Mark Ingram. They did bring in Jay Ajayi for a visit last week, but he remains unsigned.

The Colts standing pat at the position affirms their feelings about Marlon Mack.

While the Colts will continue with their running back-by-committee approach, Mack will lead the way.

“I think at this point going into it, it’s still by-committee, but Marlon’s a little bit more the featured guy,” Colts coach Frank Reich said. “I mean, you saw that, when he’s healthy. Nyheim [Hines] and Jordan [Wilkins] are still going to get their plays and take some of the load off, but I thought the way we ran it when Marlon was in last year was, hey, it’s by-committee, but with emphasis on Marlon being the No. 1 guy.”

Mack rushed for 908 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 carries last season, starting 10 of the 12 games he played. He also caught 17 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts expect even more from Mack in his third season.

“He’s got burst,” Reich said. “He’s really smart. In Houston, he was dominant. And Marlon, he’s got burst, and he’s got that speed, but he’s a good inside runner. He’s got good play strength. That’s one of the phrases we talk about: What’s his play strength like? He’s got good burst; he’s got good vision. The secret is he’s been a little dinged up, so just need a couple of years producing, and producing those kind of numbers. And obviously, the direction I feel like we’re going, especially in the run game — my expectations this year for our run game are really, really high. Really high.”