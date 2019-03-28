Marquise Brown out of boot, progressing well after surgery

Getty Images

Oklahoma wideout Marquise Brown wasn’t able to work out at the Scouting Combine, but he may be able to work for his NFL team .

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Brown is now out of a walking boot and has been cleared to resume running.

He had surgery for a Lisfranc injury and was unable to run in Indianapolis, and will still be a bit of a buyer-beware situation for teams when it’s time to draft, though he’s expected to be ready for workouts before training camp.

In the last two seasons at Oklahoma, Brown caught 132 passes for 2,413 yards and 17 touchdowns, and is expected to be an early pick. He’s the cousin of Raiders wideout Antonio Brown.