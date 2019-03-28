Mississippi State QB Nick Fitzgerald does tight end drills at Pro Day

Getty Images

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald had an excellent college career, but he was excellent more as a runner (3,504 yards and 45 touchdowns) than as a passer (a 54.6 percent completion rate). So it’s no surprise that if he’s going to make it in the NFL, his best bet will be changing positions.

Fitzgerald did some work as a tight end at the Scouting Combine, and that continued at Mississippi State’s Pro Day, where he ran routes and reeled in a deep ball.

Whether Fitzgerald can make the conversion to tight end or not remains to be seen, but he’s a good athlete who’s 6-foot-5 and 226 pounds, so he fits the profile.

Dozens of college quarterbacks have played a different position in the NFL. Among the notables are Julian Edelman, Brian Mitchell, Antwaan Randle El, Braxton Miller, Blake Bell, Michael Robinson, Matt Jones, Denard Robinson, Jerick McKinnon, Brad Smith, and Josh Cribbs. Fitzgerald may soon add his name to that list.