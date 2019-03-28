Patrick Chung gets sued over a Super Bowl social-media incident

Getty Images

Patriots safety Patrick Chung made a mild stir before Super Bowl LIII by claiming that, in the then-looming championship game against the Rams, the Patriots would “kick their ass.” Something said during the game could be creating a much bigger problem for Chung.

As reported by TMZ.com, via NBCSportsBoston.com, a former Rams employee has sued Chung and others for the handling of a text message. After Chung broke his arm during Super Bowl LIII, Matthew Hogan sent this to a friend from college, “Patrick Chung is a bitch.”

The friend, Matthew Weymouth, runs Chung’s social-media accounts. Weymouth reacted strongly and profanely, allegedly posting the text exchange on Chung’s social-media pages.

“This is disrespectful of you,” Weymouth added. “I would never wish or say anything like this to anyone after they just broke their arm. You should be ashamed bro.”

Hogan, who worked as a ticket executive with the Rams, claims that he was “forced from his job” after the incident. He has sued Chung and others for defamation, arguing that the defendants created the impression that Hogan sent the message directly to Chung. Hogan, who also contends that he’s been harassed by Chung fans, seeks $1.75 million in damages.