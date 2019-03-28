PFTOT returns after an Arizona break

Getty Images

As you may have noticed based on the fact that it was, you know, daylight, PFT Live from Arizona was not quite live. We taped each show the prior afternoon, an exercise that resulted in nearly half of Monday’s show being re-taped after word came down that Gronk retired.

So we skipped PFTOT for our time in Arizona. PFTOT returned with a vengeance on Thursday.

Here it is, the full extra-time discussion of things that we either didn’t have a chance to address or wanted to address in further detail.

If you have any topics you’d like to see us address on Friday’s show, drop them in the comments.

And since there really isn’t a photo choice that would truly resonate with today’s show, I went with one of Simms looking goofy. There’s no shortage of those.