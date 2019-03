Getty Images

The Raiders and linebacker Brandon Marshall have reached a deal.

Marshall will sign a one-year deal worth up to $4.1 million, a league source tells PFT. There’s no word on how much is guaranteed.

The 29-year-old Marshall has played the last six seasons for the AFC West rival Broncos. Last year he missed five games and had his fewest tackles since he became a starter in 2014.

