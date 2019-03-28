Replay expansion could result in more offsetting PI fouls

Getty Images

Rarely if ever do we see officials penalize both a receiver and a defensive back for pass interference, resulting in offsetting penalties. Instead, it’s almost always one or the other, even when it looks like both players may have engaged in pushing and shoving while the ball was in the air.

With replay review now expanding to include offensive and defensive pass interference, a real possibility needs to be considered regarding the manner in which NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron will break down the play. Maybe Riveron will see both types of interference in the same play, far more often than the on-field officials.

If Riveron does it at all, that will be more often than on-field officials call both types of PI on the same play. Now that the league has expanded replay review to allow these kinds of plays to be reviewed, it’s one of the practical questions that won’t be answered until the 2019 preseason, regular season, and postseason unfold.