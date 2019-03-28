Report: Cardinals have been offered a second-round pick for Josh Rosen

Posted by Mike Florio on March 28, 2019, 10:10 AM EDT
Some have insisted that the Cardinals won’t get more than a third-round pick for quarterback Josh Rosen. They’ve reportedly already been offered a second-round pick for Rosen.

Joel Klatt, who serves as a college football and NFL draft analyst for FOX, identified on Wednesday three teams as being “very interested” in the 10th overall pick from 2018: The Patriots, the Giants, and the Chargers.

Per Klatt, one of those teams already has offered a second-round pick for Rosen, the former UCLA quarterback. The Cardinals, according to Klatt, are holding firm for a first-round pick.

At the risk of speculating on sources, Klatt’s status as a college football analyst and FOX’s presence in Southern California invites curiosity as to whether this report bears the fingerprints of Rosen, a former UCLA quarterback who may be getting a little antsy about his uncertain status in Arizona and who may be looking to exercise a little control over the narrative.

Regardless of how it all plays out, we’ll have the answer four weeks from tonight — if not sooner. Which leads to a separate issue that will be the topic of a future post, because my attention span is as limited as your’s and I need a break to go check my phone.

  6. I don’t think it’s NE, simply because this story has broken. Kingsbury should know better than to leak any potential dealings with BB to the press.

    A huge no no, so it’s not NE, at least now. So, it has to be SD or NYGs. The offer is off the table if this was BB even considering it.

    I am sure they kicked the tires, though.

  9. Not a Josh Rosen fan but I do believe he can have some success in the right organization. Maybe a team such as Pittsburgh or New England that aren’t going to ask him to come in and start right away. No way would I deal a first, and I’m very iffy with a second, but I’d definitely do a third for him. Way too early to give up on the guy.

  10. So funny that five teams are interested, but once you hear the Pats might be, all of a sudden the reset of the league is like, maybe we should be looking at Josh Rosen?

    It’s amazing the influence that Bill Belichik has and the slight of hand. Look at the shiny toy! While the Pats make a Mastermind transaction away from the hype.

  11. Smokescreen. Best to let it all play out over draft week and maximize your leverage. If some team offers a ridiculous ransom for the #1 pick, you take it and keep Rosen. Keep your options open.

  12. There’s no way the Cardinals are going to get a 1st-round pick for him. Even a 2nd-round pick seems unlikely.

  13. I bet it’s the Pats. Their 2 2nds are #24(from Bears) and #32. Not much better than a 3rd. It would fit their value MO.

  15. Cardinals are taking Murrey with first pick. That being said, they should also keep Rosen. They would have two young,talented qbs on rookie contracts. Qb driven league and having two high picks on the roster is a good commodity to have.

  19. With or without Rosen, if Kingsbury drafts Murray he will be teaching a new system to 2 quarterbacks and will have no chance of fielding a competitive team in 2019. Case Keenum is the only QB in the NFL that knows Kingsbury offense from college, where he set and broke school records. So Josh Rosen to Washington for Case Keenum and a third this year and an obtainable third next year based on goals met. I think that’s the safest boat floatin’

  20. The price must be set at a first round pick, minimum. Anyone writing off a potential franchise QB after a rough rookie year on an awful team are idiots. There are countless franchise QBs who stunk it up their rookie year (Peyton Manning, Jared Goff, etc).

    My thought process is that the Patriots would absolutely draft Rosen with the 32nd pick if he were available in this draft. That should be the starting point for Arizona and they shouldn’t take anything less. If Sam Bradford is worth a 1 and Teddy Bridgewater worth a 3, 22 year old Rosen on a rookie contract is absolutely worth a 1. Don’t kid yourselves.

  21. Second sounds about right, Giants should be the leading suitors! Don’t think a first will be in any offer but crazier things have happened. I’m sure Rosen thinks he is worth a first plus! These games that teams play during the draft period border on ridiculous. Why the damn secrets? Either deal him if that is your intent or shut it down and publicly state”Rosen is our man.” Or maybe the Cards are waiting for a Ditka like offer!

  23. Klatt doesnt know what he’s talking about. Arizona has yet to even shop Josh Rosen, teams have called and might of offered something in those calls but they’ve been told Rosen is not available. Both Gruden and the Giants have even said he’s not available but all of the sudden Joel Klatt, a guy not known for breaking news says something and it is being taken as gospel?? I dont think AZ moves Josh Rosen but if Steve Keim trades Josh Rosen to draft a 5″9 QB he will go down as one of the worst GM’s of all time and it will be a well deserved reputation. Bidwill is a dumb dumb if he is really entertaining letting Keim do this.

  24. So lets see, the Cardinals a perennial loser team is going to give up a high 1st round pick QB that at least has arm talent, but was surrounded by a really bad coaching staff and a team that lacked talent (Mr Keim) for a QB that won the Heisman.

    History time. In the modern era, say back to the 80’s only Carson Palmer would be considered the only non-bust and I think he had 1 or 2 playoff wins (not counting Baker or Jackson, too early to evaluate). Maybe a few more had/having decent careers and were solid. The rest are bust, well except Charlie Ward who was smart enough to go the NBA. See a pattern, a crappy desperate teams drafts an over-hyped QB simply because he looked very good going against inferior talent in college (all college teams are inferior at about 2% of draft eligible players get drafted, which means a lot of teams have no NFL type talent). It looks like the Cards are pointing out a grand slam, and if history holds true they will land flat on their face, with a grounder to 3rd for a triple play.

    As Rosen leads the Pats to another Superbowl…

  25. I actually had the mispleasure of watching several Rosen games last season. Even when he had time to throw he would skip passes off the turf or overthrow his target. Then he’d thread the needle like Brett Favre. This was basically one of the knocks on him coming out of college. Teams might think they’re getting that Favre potential but I wouldn’t burn a second round pick for that. He’s more of a Jeff George type imo.

  27. If they truly believed that he was worth a first round pick, they wouldn’t be trading him just to roll the dice in the draft again.

    They will end up taking a 2nd for him.

  29. The Cardinals are gonna suck again this year with either Murray or Rosen. If they can get a King’s ransom for the top pick, take it! You’ll end up with all those picks plus another top 3-5 pick next year (in all likelihood). That’s a better QB draft class anyway! When you need as much as they need, this seems like a no-brainer.

  31. Is he really that bad? Kid looks like he can really develop into a great qb. Didnt watch enough of him his rookie year, but he looked nice in college. Either way Arizona is playing this game perfectly. Theyll either get a nice pick for Rosen, of they could be bluffing and take a kings ransom for the 1st overall pick.

