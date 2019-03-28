Report: “Parameters in place” for Robert Quinn trade to Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys and Dolphins have been talking about a deal that would send defensive end Robert Quinn from Miami to Dall and it is reportedly close to happening.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two sides have “parameters in place” for a trade and only minor issues need to be sorted out before the deal can go through. Quinn visited with the Cowboys recently and also met with the Saints as the Dolphins tried to find a trade partner.

There’s no word on what the parameters of the deal might be, but it is expected to include the Dolphins paying some of Quinn’s salary in order to add a draft pick. Miami did the same thing to facilitate the trade of quarterback Ryan Tannehill to the Titans and Tannehill also adjusted his contract in the process.

Quinn was due a salary of just over $11.8 million and has received a roster bonus of just over $1.1 million. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports Quinn will sign a new one-year contract with the Cowboys as part of the deal.

He had 6.5 sacks for the Dolphins last year. His acquisition would add some pass rush to a defensive line that’s without the suspended Randy Gregory and waiting on DeMarcus Lawrence‘s contract situation to sort itself out after he got franchise tagged for the second straight year.