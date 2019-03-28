Richard Sherman expected to start, with competition opposite him

Getty Images

The 49ers think they know one of their starting cornerbacks. They don’t know the other.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said he anticipates Richard Sherman holding onto his starting job.

“Everybody on our team is competing at every position,” Shanahan said, via Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area. “We brought Sherm in here to be a starter. That’s what we’re expecting. But his position is no different from every other position.”

Ahkello Witherspoon and Tarvarius Moore, the 49ers’ most recent third-round draft picks, and free agent signee Jason Verrett will compete on the other side. Witherspoon has appeared in 26 games with 21 starts in his two seasons; Moore played 16 games with 12 starts last season as a rookie; the injury-plagued Verrett appeared in 25 games with 23 starts in his five seasons with the Chargers.

“The No. 1 thing I look for in a corner is people who can cover people,” Shanahan said. “So you need that in everybody. Verrett has done that. He’s played outside. He’s played inside. He has good man-to-man skills. He can play zone, also. So he fits right into our group. I just hope he’s healthy.”

Shanahan said he wants all of the team’s cornerbacks to be able to play either side.

“We want them to be interchangeable,” Shanahan said. “You’re one injury away so you want to mix them all around in both spots.”