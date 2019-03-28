Robert Mathis leaves Colts’ coaching staff, remains a team consultant

Getty Images

Colts assistant coach Robert Mathis has decided to step away.

Mathis, who said at the start of this offseason that he was excited for the potential of the defense in Indianapolis this season, is no longer on the staff. Colts head coach Frank Reich said Mathis will remain with the team as a consultant.

“Yeah, just stepped back to just a consulting role,” Reich said. “So still kind of helping on pass-rush stuff, but not full-time. Just periodically coming in, helping out. So in spirit still with us.”

Mathis retired from the Colts after the 2016 season with a franchise-record 123 sacks.