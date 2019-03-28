Robert Quinn agrees to new contract with Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys appear to have gotten a good deal for defensive end Robert Quinn, giving up only a sixth-round pick in 2020 and signing him to a new one-year deal.

Quinn will make $8 million from the Cowboys this season with a $1 million bonus for seven sacks, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports. The Dolphins already paid him a $1.1 million roster bonus earlier this month.

Quinn was scheduled to make $11.8 million with the Dolphins in 2019.

The Dolphins gave up a 2018 fourth-round pick and a swap of sixth-round picks with the Rams last offseason to acquire Quinn. He made 38 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 16 games.

For his eight-year career, Quinn has 256 tackles, 69 sacks and 22 forced fumbles.

The Cowboys needed Quinn with Randy Gregory suspended indefinitely, DeMarcus Lawrence and the team at a contract impasse and Taco Charlton coming off shoulder surgery.