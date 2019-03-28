Sean Mannion set to meet with Vikings

Getty Images

Word of Vikings interest in quarterback Sean Mannion surfaced last week and that interest is leading to a meeting.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Mannion will visit with the Vikings next Monday.

Mannion was a 2015 third-round pick of the Rams and has spent the last four years as a backup quarterback on their roster. He made one start in the 2017 regular season finale and is 33-of-53 for 258 yards and an interception over the course of his career.

The Vikings had Trevor Siemian as a backup to Kirk Cousins last season, but he signed with the Jets as a free agent this month. Kyle Sloter remains on the roster and said recently that he’s ready for the No. 2 job. It seems the Vikings may want him to compete for that bump up the depth chart.