Titans plan to ride Derrick Henry from the start this season

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry ran for 585 of his 1,059 yards in the final four weeks of the 2018 regular season and the hope in Tennessee is that they’ll be able to see that kind of production from the jump this year.

General Manager Jon Robinson and head coach Mike Vrabel both said this week that the plan is to start riding Henry from Week One rather than waiting until the latter stages of the season to employ him as the workhorse he was down the stretch.

“He proved that he can step in there and carry the load, and we’ll try to put that right back on him,” Robinson said, via the team’s website. “We’ll certainly be mindful of the carries that he’s getting and the touches that he’s getting. But all those running backs and receivers, skill players, the more they can get the ball the more they like it.”

Dion Lewis is on hand to take the carries that don’t go Henry’s way while also serving as a receiving option out of the backfield, but the Titans might not be doing much juggling in the backfield if the Henry of the last few weeks of 2018 shows up to start 2019.