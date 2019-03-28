Titans say no way to Texans wearing Oilers throwbacks

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt both publicly have expressed a desire to wear the Houston Oilers’ uniforms as a throwback. That, though, isn’t going to happen.

The Titans own the rights to everything Oilers.

“That’s very interesting, except the Oilers don’t have anything to do with the Texans,” Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk told Paul Kuharsky of paulkuharsky.com. “That’s a hard no.”

Watt told Kuharsky on Thursday that he understood the Titans’ position but is disappointed.

“People think I don’t understand that we have no rights whatsoever to the Oilers’ history or uniforms, haha,” Watt said. “I understand it completely. It doesn’t mean I can’t still enjoy those uniforms and wish we did have the rights.”

Instead, Strunk said the Titans could wear Oilers throwbacks one day. (The ultimate indignity would come if the Titans wore the Oilers’ uniforms for a game in Houston.)

“I think that would be something I would take to the fans,” Strunk said. “If they were on the board and excited. I mean, so many people love those uniforms, so maybe. Maybe we’ll put a survey out there and sometime if they love them and wanted it to happen, I’m sure we could make it happen.”

Titans fans don’t seem nearly as excited to see the Houston Oilers jerseys as Houston Texans fans do, but the Titans are more likely to wear the throwbacks than the Texans are.