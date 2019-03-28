Zac Taylor believes Andy Dalton can “handle everything”

Getty Images

Bengals owner Mike Brown said this week that the team will not consider a contract extension for quarterback Andy Dalton until they see how he performs in the offense that head coach Zac Taylor is putting in place for his first season on the job.

Taylor’s own comments about Dalton this week show a great deal of confidence in the quarterback’s ability to show Brown that he’s the right man for the job. Taylor said he has “full belief” in Dalton’s ability to do anything that the team will ask of him this season.

“He can handle everything,” Taylor said, via the team’s website. “He can handle everything you want to do at the line of scrimmage, which is key. He can make all the protection calls, understands what we’re looking for in the run game. Andy is great in that regard. He’s got a high football IQ, he’ll be able to handle anything they throw that him.”

Taylor did add that “everything is on the table” for the No. 11 pick in the first round and a move for a quarterback in that spot would certainly make an extension a lot less likely even if Dalton’s ability to run Taylor’s offense matches Taylor’s prediction.