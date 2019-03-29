AJ Brown says tape shows he’s a first-rounder

Getty Images

Ole Miss receiver AJ Brown ran a 4.49 at the Combine in February. He did the three-cone drill in 6.89 seconds Friday at the school’s Pro Day.

Brown, though, argues that those numbers told scouts nothing about him.

“My opinion? The 40-yard dashes and all that stuff, they don’t tell you if you’re a good football player,” Brown said, via Nick Suss of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. “I had to do it, so I’m glad to get it over with. But I wasn’t big on that. That wasn’t my main focus. You’ve got to run routes to get open. That’s what I’m working on.”

Brown is expected to be one of the top receivers selected in the NFL Draft, having become Ole Miss’ all-time leading receiver. He made 189 catches for 2,984 yards and 19 touchdowns in three seasons.

“If we’re being honest, I feel like I should be picked first,” Brown said. “But I can’t control none of that. I just control what I can control. I know I put everything out there. Of course I feel like I’m a No. 1 receiver.”