Al Riveron should ask for a raise

Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay characterized the addition of pass interference to replay review as the making of sausage in one day. The multi-day process of cutting open the sausage and studying it has resulted in the discovery of plenty of interesting ingredients.

From the issue of catchable passes to pick plays to a potential uptick generally in OPI to the possibility of more (any) offsetting offensive and defensive pass interference fouls, it feels like some of the nuances either weren’t considered or weren’t fully fleshed out. Perhaps the most importance subplot as it relates to the change in the rules comes from the reality that the replay function will now absorb the continuous possibility of NFL senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron or one of his lieutenants being required to look for the presence or absence of multiple forms of pass interference on a regular basis during games.

It adds to Riveron’s overall workload, and it increases his stress level significantly. For that reason, he should ask for a raise. Or, more accurately, the league should give Riveron a raise without Riveron having to ask for it.

As former NFL senior V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino has said in the not-too-distant past, the league doesn’t value that position like it should. That dynamic surely contributed to the decision of Blandino to exit the league office for FOX.

Some have suggested that the NFL should up the ante and try to lure Blandino back. If the NFL is ever going to do that, now would be the time to make it happen.