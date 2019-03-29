Bears re-sign DeAndre Houston-Carson

Getty Images

One hyphenated safety was clearly not enough for the Bears.

The Bears announced they have re-signed DeAndre Houston-Carson to a one-year deal.

Houston-Carson was their sixth-round pick in 2016. He has played in 32 games in three seasons, coming back last year from a broken arm in the preseason to play 13.

He was not tendered as a restricted free agent, but they clearly wanted him back at a less-expensive deal.

The Bears lost starting safety Adrian Amos to the Packers, but replaced him with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.