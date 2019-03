Getty Images

With Big Cat a/k/a Dan Katz recently announcing that he’ll be a first-time father late June, we used his personal circumstance as professional inspiration.

Which athletes would you name your children after?

That was the topic for Friday’s PFT Live draft, with Big Cat and I drafting three each and then kicking around a few other ideas.

Check it out in the attached video, and then make your own suggestions in the comments.