Bucs convert some of Mike Evans’ salary into bonus

Getty Images

The Buccaneers created some cap room with a tweak to Mike Evans‘ contract.

Tampa Bay converted $3 million of his $20 million base salary into a roster bonus, according to Field Yates of ESPN. It freed up $2.4 million in salary cap space for the team with the worst cap situation in the NFL.

Evans, 25, signed a five-year extension last March that runs through 2023.

He has five 1,000-yard seasons in his five seasons, with a career-best 1,524 last season. Evans has scored 40 career touchdowns.