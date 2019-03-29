Bucs kept Jason Licht for stability’s sake

Getty Images

The Bucs keep making head coaching changes. Their General Manager has hired three of them in his six seasons.

Jason Licht has survived despite only one winning season and no postseason appearances in his tenure, with a 27-53 overall record.

“One thing we do know in the NFL, too much instability doesn’t lead to success,” co-chairman Joel Glazer said, via Pewter Report. “And we have had our share of instability over the last several years. And with Jason — obviously Jason is not happy with what our record has been the last few years — but when you look at our team and you look at our drafts, there have been positives. We have had a lot of players we drafted, re-sign, and we have a good nucleus of players. So at the end of the day, we felt the consistency in that was important and will ultimately lead to success.”

Licht has a relationship with new coach Bruce Arians from their time together with the Cardinals, so maybe this hire turns out better than Lovie Smith and Dirk Koetter did.

“He has put together a good personnel staff; he is good at articulating to everybody of what we are trying to accomplish,” Glazer said of Licht. “He has good perspective when it comes to the team. And I think the key has been working with the head coach. I think he has had excellent ability to work with our coaching staffs.”