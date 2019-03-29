Bucs owner: Jameis Winston incident “in the past”

Getty Images

The Buccaneers have put all their faith in Jameis Winston, and he’s in the ultimate prove-it season.

But at least he doesn’t have to worry about ghosts of his three-game suspension for an incident with an Arizona Uber driver, at least in the eyes of his bosses.

Bucs owner Joel Glazer made it clear to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that last year’s problems were out of mind for the team now.

Asked if Winston lied to him about the incident initially, Glazer replied: “That situation is last year. It’s in the past. We’re looking forward, I know he’s looking forward. Our whole staff is looking forward. It’s all eyes forward to next year.’’

This is a pivotal season for Winston, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. They also brought in a coach who has brought out the best in passers, but Glazer appears to have full confidence in the former No. 1 overall pick.

“It’s a big year for the Buccaneers. It’s a big year for him,” Glazer said. “Obviously, the quarterback position is an extremely important position. But I know Jameis. Jameis is up for any challenge and he’ll be ready. . . .

“I think if you look at the last two seasons, it’s kind of been the tale of two seasons within the seasons with Jameis. Two years ago he was hurt, then toward the end of the year, you saw quality play on the field. Last year, after the beginning, comes back, towards the end of the year, plays well. We’ve seen it but it’s got to be consistent. But a year older, a year wiser and more experience.”

And if nothing else, Winston knows he has a clean slate with ownership.