Cowboys cut Marqueston Huff

Getty Images

The Cowboys cut defensive back Marqueston Huff, according to the league’s official transactions. Their trade for defensive end Robert Quinn also became official Friday.

Huff, 26, signed a futures contract with the Cowboys in 2018. He was on injured reserve all of last season.

He also has spent time with the Titans, Jaguars, Ravens, Chiefs and Buccaneers.

Huff has played in 41 games with one start in his career, but he hasn’t seen the field since 2016. He has 23 tackles, one interception and four pass breakups in his career.