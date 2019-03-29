Dolphins purge may not be over

Getty Images

After yesterday’s trade of pass-rusher Robert Quinn to Dallas for a 2020 draft pick, the Dolphins have stripped away most of the high-priced veterans on the roster.

But there’s still one sticking out like a sore high-priced veteran.

Via Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, safety Reshad Jones is the big outlier among the current roster, which could lead to a move later this offseason or certainly next year.

It’s not that the 31-year-old Jones isn’t playing well. He had three interceptions last season, tied for the team lead. But he signed a five-year, $60 million extension in 2017, and it would cost more to cut him than keep him now. Releasing or trading him now would cause a huge dead money hit on the salary cap, while a deal after June 1 would make it effectively a wash against the cap (saving $100,000) over the $17.16 million he’s scheduled to count now.

The Dolphins have younger (i.e. cheaper) options at safety, including Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. McDonald, so they could withstand the departure more easily than some other positions, where they’ve shed veterans without backfilling.