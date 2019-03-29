Earl Mitchell, Nick Bellore visit Seahawks on Friday

Getty Images

Defensive tackle Earl Mitchell and fullback/linebacker Nick Bellore visited the Seahawks on Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

Bellore, 29, spent the past two seasons with the Lions. He also has played for the Jets and the 49ers, appearing in 121 career games with 16 starts.

He played 118 snaps on offense last season and 238 on special teams after playing 13 snaps on offense, 106 on defense and 308 on special teams in 2017.

Mitchell, 31, spent the past two seasons with the 49ers. He also has played for Houston and Miami.

Mitchell has appeared in 130 games with 66 starts in his nine seasons. He has 267 career tackles and 6.5 career sacks.

He started 12 games last season and played two others.