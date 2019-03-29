Frank Reich said “please get this guy” about Devin Funchess

Getty Images

The Colts moved quickly to sign wide receiver Devin Funchess when free agency opened this month and some might have seen that as a reaction to a weak group of free agent wideouts.

Colts head coach Frank Reich said otherwise this week, however. Funchess’ middling production didn’t stop Reich from saying “please, let’s get this guy” heading into the new league year and he explained why he was so high on what Funchess can do in the Indianapolis offense.

“I’m so excited about Devin,” Reich said, via the Indianapolis Star. “I mean, when I watch his tape, what I see is a big man who is really athletic. I like to talk about having route-running skill; this combination of having good feet, good instincts and good body control, and then what sometimes we refer to as body quickness … it helps you separate at the top of routes, it helps you get off versus press coverage. And Devin has all of that. And he’s got really good feet. I remember watching his tape coming out of college thinking, ‘This guy is a monster physically, and look at his feet. Watch the way this guy runs routes.’ I mean, I remember watching him coming out of college thinking this guy could play in the slot, the way he runs routes. He’s a big man, so the catch radius is massive.”

The Colts are short on sure things at wideout beyond T.Y. Hilton and that should provide Funchess with plenty of opportunities to show that a change of scenery will do the trick for his productivity.