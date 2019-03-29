Jaguars sign Tyler Shatley

Getty Images

The Jaguars announced they re-signed offensive lineman Tyler Shatley on Friday.

Shatley, 27, visited the Vikings but elected to return to Jacksonville.

He has spent his entire career in Jacksonville, having signed as an undrafted free agent in 2014.

Shatley has appeared in 60 games with 15 starts, playing center and left guard. He was active for all 16 regular-season games each of the past three seasons.

Last season, Shatley started a career-high seven games, taking over at center after starter Brandon Linder injured his knee.

The Jaguars have nine offensive linemen on their roster, including four Week One starters from last season in left tackle Cam Robinson, left guard Andrew Norwell, Linder and right guard A.J. Cann. Right tackle Will Richardson, right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, center K.C. McDermott and guard Brandon Thomas also are under contract for 2019.