Jason Garrett: Randall Cobb a “big lift” for our offense

Getty Images

With Cole Beasley off to Buffalo as a free agent, the Cowboys had talked about playing Allen Hurns in the slot in 2019 but that plan changed when they were able to sign former Packers wideout Randall Cobb.

The market for slot receivers was pretty well picked over by the time Dallas agreed to a one-year deal with Cobb and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones used his inimitable verbal style to describe the feeling. He said the team felt the “the caboose on the train is whizzing by” before landing Cobb to flesh out their offense.

Head coach Jason Garrett used more conventional terms to describe the team’s excitement about the move.

“He’s so capable of doing so many different things,” Garrett said, via the Dallas Morning News. “We got an up close and personal view of him every time we played Green Bay. You go into these games and you look at a guy like this like, ‘God damn, look at him again. They’re handing it to him, they’re throwing it to him, he’s in the slot, he’s outside. He makes these plays at critical moments.’ We’ve been trying to guard him for a long time. To have him be able to come in and be as versatile as we think he can be, I think he’s going to be a big lift for our offense.”

Cobb missed seven games last season, so his health will be something to monitor but Garrett said Cobb was “really impactful” when healthy and the Cowboys are expecting the same in 2019.