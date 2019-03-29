Jay Gruden likes the Guice-Peterson duo at running back

Getty Images

In training camp last year, Washington was expecting rookie Derrius Guice to be its starting running back, and wasn’t even expecting Adrian Peterson to be on the team. But after Guice suffered a season-ending knee injury, Peterson single-handedly took over the running game and finished with 1,042 yards.

So with Guice expected to be healthy and Peterson back this year, who’s going to be the starter?

“That’s an interesting dilemma right there,” head coach Jay Gruden said. “Number one, Guice has got to get healthy. . . . He’s young, I’m sure it’ll be effortless for him to get back in shape, but still, we’re talking about a major knee injury for a running back. So, it’s something we have to really look at and make sure he’s 100 percent. And make sure he still runs with the same type of energy and charisma and effort he played with before the injury, because sometimes those injuries have an effect on you mentally. I don’t think it will with Derrius . . . but still, you never know.”

Gruden said he thinks Peterson is capable of carrying the load again, but with Guice back he won’t have to.

“Having AP back is nice,” Gruden said. “He rushed for over 1,000 yards. He’s a little bit older, but he doesn’t look it. He’s in great shape. Saw him the other day. It’s a great dilemma to have those two guys.”

With Colt McCoy and Case Keenum battling for the starting quarterback job, Washington may need to hand off a lot. So Gruden hopes both of his running backs are ready.