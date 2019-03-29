Jay Gruden ready to learn Reuben Foster’s specific punishment

Getty Images

Linebacker Reuben Foster, whom Washington claimed off waivers from the 49ers in November, remains on the Commissioner Exempt list despite the second set of domestic violence charges being dropped. (The first set also were dropped.)

Team president Bruce Allen campaigned for Foster’s reinstatement at the Combine.

And Washington coach Jay Gruden said this week he hopes for an answer from the league before the draft.

“It is a little frustrating,” Gruden said at the coaches’ breakfast. “I’m sure it is for him. But we have to let the process play out. We knew that going in when we claimed him that this could be a long deal. We would like to have some answers soon. I mean would like to have them before free agency, but that’s already come and gone. We’d love to have it before the draft. It’s kind of important to know if a [24]-year-old linebacker will be on your team or not. It’s kind of important. But we also know there was some risk involved, and we have to let the commissioner do his thing and take some time.”

Foster started all 16 games he played in two seasons with the 49ers. He made 101 tackles.

San Francisco drafted Foster with the 31st overall pick but cut him Nov. 25, a day after his arrest at the team hotel on a charge of misdemeanor domestic violence. Prosecutors in Florida dismissed the charge Jan. 3.

The league’s personal conduct policy allows the commissioner to discipline players, coaches or owners even if they are not charged or convicted of a crime.