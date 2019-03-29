Jets sign two of their own, including Doug Middleton

Getty Images

The Jets took care of some paperwork before leaving for the weekend, signing a pair of their own.

The team announced they had signed safety Doug Middleton and offensive linemen Ben Braden to their one-year deals.

Both were exclusive-rights free agents, which means they couldn’t negotiate with other teams.

Middleton has ended up on injured reserve twice for torn pectoral muscles. He’s played in 11 games, and scored a heads-up touchdown by recovering a kickoff in the end zone against the Bills in 2016.

Braden has spent the last two years on the practice squad.