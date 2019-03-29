John Lynch confirms 49ers interest in OBJ, lack of interest in Antonio Brown

Posted by Mike Florio on March 29, 2019, 12:23 PM EDT
As the 2018 season ended, some believed that the 49ers would make a run at Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And indeed they did.

Appearing on KNBR (via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com), 49ers G.M. John Lynch confirmed that the Giants wanted the second overall pick in the draft, and that the 49ers refused to part with it.

“I think, ironically, the fact that we had the No. 2 pick made it more difficult because they wanted that badly,” Lynch said. “They wanted two No. 1s. And we weren’t willing to part with that. It was too valuable of a pick.”

Lynch’s comments are interesting, and they may not be fully appreciated by the Browns. Given that Beckham didn’t launch a power play to get to Cleveland, he could eventually decide to dictate terms like former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown did, and Beckham now knows that the powers-that-be in San Francisco are interested.

The Raiders will have no similar concerns about Brown, who they acquired from Pittsburgh. Even though Antonio Brown apparently wanted to play for the 49ers, the 49ers didn’t want Brown.

“We took a quick look and then we just said, ‘Hey, we’re not interested in that for our team,'” Lynch said. “That’s where we are. I think we feel pretty good about our receiving corps. I know a lot of people don’t share our sentiments.”

People don’t share their sentiments in part because they tried to get Beckham. If Brown becomes a star on the other side of the Bay, those who don’t share their sentiments will grow in number and volume.

9 responses to “John Lynch confirms 49ers interest in OBJ, lack of interest in Antonio Brown

  1. Yeah, it could be that 49ers G.M. John Lynch has yet to learn the art of talking without saying anything. Not sure what the upside is to admit their OBJ position, especially after the fact. Weird.

  4. The Raiders will have no similar concerns about Brown, who they acquired from Pittsburgh.

    Really, when they still stink after a few seasons you think he won’t want out?

  6. The 49ers would have been fools to give the second pick for OBJ.

    John does need to keep his mouth shut, though. As fans it’s awesome to hear inside details but in terms of business it’s probably best to keep quiet.

  7. I would most definitely not have given up the #2 overall pick for OBJ, much less TWO #1’s. In fact, he would likely have been almost as much of a loose cannon as Brown. You can’t always get what you want, and the 49ers should be glad they didn’t.

  8. The Niners WR corp is a dumpster fire, and I’m a fan of the Niners. Even if rookie Julio Jones were available, it’d only help so much because there is a big learning curve for rookie Wide Receivers. They needed a veteran inserted to that lineup immediately, and they failed.

    If the asking price for Beckham was too substantial, they should have realized that earlier, and made a play on Brown.

  9. frodoftw7 says:
    March 29, 2019 at 12:47 pm
    Since joining Oakland, brown has done almost everything right and then some. Sure he’s a diva, but he’s been really cool also.
    ———————————————–
    Like being late to his first press conference and taking shots at his old teammates on social media instead of focusing on his new team?

