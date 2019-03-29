John Lynch confirms 49ers interest in OBJ, lack of interest in Antonio Brown

Getty Images

As the 2018 season ended, some believed that the 49ers would make a run at Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. And indeed they did.

Appearing on KNBR (via Matt Barrows of TheAthletic.com), 49ers G.M. John Lynch confirmed that the Giants wanted the second overall pick in the draft, and that the 49ers refused to part with it.

“I think, ironically, the fact that we had the No. 2 pick made it more difficult because they wanted that badly,” Lynch said. “They wanted two No. 1s. And we weren’t willing to part with that. It was too valuable of a pick.”

Lynch’s comments are interesting, and they may not be fully appreciated by the Browns. Given that Beckham didn’t launch a power play to get to Cleveland, he could eventually decide to dictate terms like former Steelers receiver Antonio Brown did, and Beckham now knows that the powers-that-be in San Francisco are interested.

The Raiders will have no similar concerns about Brown, who they acquired from Pittsburgh. Even though Antonio Brown apparently wanted to play for the 49ers, the 49ers didn’t want Brown.

“We took a quick look and then we just said, ‘Hey, we’re not interested in that for our team,'” Lynch said. “That’s where we are. I think we feel pretty good about our receiving corps. I know a lot of people don’t share our sentiments.”

People don’t share their sentiments in part because they tried to get Beckham. If Brown becomes a star on the other side of the Bay, those who don’t share their sentiments will grow in number and volume.