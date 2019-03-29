KaVontae Turpin makes his case to NFL scouts

Getty Images

Former TCU receiver KaVontae Turpin got a chance to work out for scouts Friday. He measured 5 foot 7, weighed 158 pounds, ran a hand-held time of 4.31 in the 40-yard dash, posted a 10.99-second 60-yard short shuttle and went 10 feet, 9 inches in the broad jump and 40 inches in the vertical jump.

But the best part for Turpin was talking to scouts.

Dallas, Washington, Seattle and Oakland were among the teams that watched Turpin’s workout held at a high school near TCU, which prohibited him from attending its Pro Day on Friday.

Turpin faces two domestic violence charges in two states. He has a pre-trial hearing in New Mexico on April 18 and has “pending” charges in Texas.

“Just sitting down, talking to the scouts and coaches, trying to get my point across and get the story out there so they can know,” Turpin said, via Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “The drills and all that stuff, that’s natural. The biggest thing I was looking forward to was talking to the coaches and showing I’m a good character guy.”

Turpin likely has to get his legal problems settled before any NFL team touches him. But he was an elite returner, scoring two touchdowns on kickoffs and four on punts in his four seasons.

He also contributed 2,066 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns.