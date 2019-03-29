Kliff Kingsbury likes what David Johnson brings to the passing game

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 29, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT
Two years ago, Cardinals running back David Johnson said he thought he could gain 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. It hasn’t worked out that way, but Johnson’s new coach thinks he has the talent.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he believes Johnson can be a matchup nightmare in his offense, and that Johnson is going to make big plays in the passing game this year.

“He’s a big back and when you split him out and put him in space like that he looks like a true receiver, so that’s a unique combination,” Kingsbury said. “You get a linebacker on him, you should feel comfortable he’s going to win that one.”

In 2017, when Johnson had those big plans to go for 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, he got hurt in Week One and missed the rest of the season. In 2018 Johnson was back and started all 16 games, but the Cardinals’ entire offense struggled and Johnson’s numbers were unimpressive. Kingsbury was brought in to turn that offense around. That might mean big numbers for Johnson.

4 responses to “Kliff Kingsbury likes what David Johnson brings to the passing game

  1. You had a losing record at Texas tech and could t even get another college head coaching job. Had to take an OC job. But steve Keim who mis evaluates seemingly everybody, thought you would be a good fit because you had coffeee with Sean Mcvay. And the cardinals had the nerve to talk about your friendship with Mcvay in their press release about you. SMH. Can’t make this stuff up

  2. So when is it necessary to have a winning record as a head coach to get another job ?????

    People keep bringing it up, over and over and over again…

    Quite frankly, its because it’s a stock answer, and means you don’t have to think of anything on their own…. they heard it once, so they figure it makes them an “expert” on HC hires…

    That being said… Bill Belichek was a sub .500 coach his first 5 seasons in the NFL.

    I can’t remember …. was he good after that ??

  4. Johnson’s numbers were far from unimpressive last season they just werent on par for David Johnson because Mike McCoy criminally misused David Johnson NEVER using out of the slot or out wide by as a receiver out of the freaking backfield & then McCoy took the best outside/inside zone RB in the NFL and tried to make him an I-Form power RB which Johnson most definitely is not. Arizona had by far the worst OL in the NFL due to injuries starting street F/A’s and UDFA rookie poached from other squads.

    Kingsbury unlike McCoy will actually David Johnson properly where he excels both as a WR out of the slot & out wide taking advantage of Johnson’s ability as essentially an elite caliber #2WR & as an inside/outside zone back. David Johnson will also be running behind a far, far better O-Line in Arizona next season with much more depth behind AZ’s starters and they will most likely draft 1-2 OL men to boot.

    In Kliff Kingsbury offense David Johnson will get back to All-Pro form this next season as he fits in w/ with what KK wants to do in this offense like a glove. Arizona has 3 WR’s who could likely hit 1000+YDs receiving in Johnson, Kirk and Larry FItz. AZ will definitely likely draft 2 new WR’s to. AZ has two more very good pass catching RB’s behind Johnson who will also play a sizable role in this offense. Johnson should not have much of a problem rushing for 1300YDs/13-14TDs in this offense w/ 90-100 receptions for 1000+YDs w/ 6-8TDs with as many targets as he will be seeing in the passing game. Johnson will likely be the #2 target on the team behind Larry Fitz or possibly Christian Kirk.

