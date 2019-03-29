Kliff Kingsbury likes what David Johnson brings to the passing game

Getty Images

Two years ago, Cardinals running back David Johnson said he thought he could gain 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving in the same season. It hasn’t worked out that way, but Johnson’s new coach thinks he has the talent.

Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said he believes Johnson can be a matchup nightmare in his offense, and that Johnson is going to make big plays in the passing game this year.

“He’s a big back and when you split him out and put him in space like that he looks like a true receiver, so that’s a unique combination,” Kingsbury said. “You get a linebacker on him, you should feel comfortable he’s going to win that one.”

In 2017, when Johnson had those big plans to go for 1,000 yards both rushing and receiving, he got hurt in Week One and missed the rest of the season. In 2018 Johnson was back and started all 16 games, but the Cardinals’ entire offense struggled and Johnson’s numbers were unimpressive. Kingsbury was brought in to turn that offense around. That might mean big numbers for Johnson.