Kyle Long sorry to see Jordan Howard go

Count Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long as one player who is not happy to see Jordan Howard traded away.

Moments after the news broke that the Bears traded Howard to the Eagles, Long tweeted, “Dude, what?” After he had had some time to digest the news, Long expanded on his thoughts.

“I’m happy Jordan went from one good team to another he deserves to win! Philly you’re gonna love him,” Long wrote. Hey [Eagles offensive linemen Lane Johnson and Brandon Brooks] y’all got a great player and a better guy. Take care of head ass for me.”

Howard was the Bears’ leading rusher last year, but the Bears think they can get better with the recently arrived running back Mike Davis. Long seems to think Howard is going to be tough to replace.