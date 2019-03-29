Luke Willson visiting Raiders

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Luke Willson is visiting the Raiders today, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

The Raiders lost tight end Jared Cook in free agency.

Willson signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Lions last offseason.

He had the worst year of his career with 13 catches for 87 yards and no touchdowns. Willson played 424 snaps on offense — 39.4 percent — and 124 on special teams.

Willson, 29, spent the first five years of his career with the Seahawks after they made him a fifth-round pick.

He made 89 receptions for 1,129 yards and 11 touchdowns in his career in Seattle.